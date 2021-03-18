A property dealer was arrested for allegedly conspiring with his associates and duping a chartered accountant of ₹1 crore on the pretext of providing him an office space in Dwarka area in half rate, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, Vinit Bhardwaj, who also has an event management business, along with his associates cheated potential buyers by offering them costly properties in half rate, they said.

As disclosed by the accused, the main conspirator behind the fraud has been identified as Sunny alias Mohd Imam Khan, and an amount of ₹70,40,000 has been recovered from the total cheated money, police said, adding that efforts are being taken to nab him.

The matter was reported to police by the chartered accountant, who was duped by the gang.

In his complaint, the chartered accountant alleged that he was contacted by Sunny, who assured him to arrange an office space in Dwarka worth ₹4 crore in half rate. He was told that the owner of the said property is in dire need of money and asked him to arrange at least ₹1 crore to fix the deal.

On March 11, the victim was asked to bring the cash at an office in Mahavir Enclave in Dwarka, where Sunny's associates met the chartered accountant and insisted that for safety they would count the cash first before the deal as Sunny was also bringing the other party. Then they asked him to keep the cash in an adjoining room and locked it, a senior police officer said.

After a while, two of the accused men went outside on the pretext of some work but managed to sneak into an adjacent flat, the bathroom of which had an exhaust. They opened the bolt of the exhaust, which opened in a kitchen attached with a room, in which the cash was kept.

After that, the third accused on the pretext of some urgent work went in the said room and siphoned off the cash through the exhaust to his associates. He then came out of the room, locked it and went outside, the officer said.

When no one returned, the complainant got suspicious and called police, who then opened the said door forcefully but did not find any cash, he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Ingit Pratap Singh said the suspect was identified with the help of CCTV footage. Initially, he denied his involvement but during interrogation, he revealed the whole conspiracy of cheating and criminal breach of trust that he along with his associates Sunny and others executed.

"He told police that Sunny is the mastermind of the conspiracy and they as per the plan induced the complainant to bring ₹1 crore cash by offering him an office space of ₹4 crore in half prize. As per the plan, they siphoned off the complainants cash through exhaust and ran away with the cash thinking that the complainant would not inform police," he said.

On Tuesday, a specific information was received that accused Sunny was coming to Inderpuri in central Delhi for hiding the cash at his relatives place.

A raid was conducted and cash worth ₹70,40,000 was recovered, the police said, adding that efforts are being made to nab the suspects.

