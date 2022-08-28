Man arrested for stealing from 140 ATMs of South Indian Bank in Kochi2 min read . Updated: 28 Aug 2022, 05:21 AM IST
A man was nabbed by Kochi Police for stealing ₹25,000 from 140 ATMs of South Indian Bank in Kochi on Saturday
Kochi police on Saturday arrested a native of Uttar Pradesh for allegedly stealing money from 140 ATMs of South Indian Bank in Kochi, said a statement by the Bank.