Delhi's Chanakyapuri Police Station had recently received a complaint from a man that he has given a visa for Russia which was later declared 'fake' by that country's Embassy
KOLKATA :
In a joint operation by the Kolkata Police and the Delhi Police, a man has been arrested from Haridevpur area here for his alleged involvement in a fake-visa racket, an officer said on Saturday.
