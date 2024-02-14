Valentine's Day is all about expressing your love, in the best way possible, but a Blinkit user took it to a whole new level when he asked the delivery executive to take him along as the parents of his girlfriend are not allowing her to step out on the special occasion. Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa shared the screengrab of the chat between the man, named Manoj, and Blinkit support leaving the internet in splits.

“India is clearly not for beginners," Albinder Dhindsa said while sharing the Blinkit post on X where the man can be seen making the unusual request.

Here's how social media reacted

The post is quickly getting viral across social media platforms and has accumulated over 2 lakh views on just X. The users sympathised with the man and requested Blinkit to fulfil the request on the occasion of Valentine's Day.

“Do it now, you have invaded his privacy and shared it with the public," one user said while the others requested the online delivery platform to just hire him as their delivery executive for a day.

Some sceptics also hinted that the chat screenshot might have been manufactured to get attention. These users pointed at the time stamp of the chat which indicated that the whole chat was completed within just one minute.

“To make it look more real, the time stamps could have been slightly varying in minutes :)," one user said. “People are taking this as real. The entire conversation happened at 1:01 pm... No time lag," another user said pointing at the time of the chats.

