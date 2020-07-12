Man booked for making fake medical certificate and travel passes during lockdown

PUNE : Pune, Jul 12 (PTI) The crime branch of Pune police on Sunday registered an offence against a man for allegedly making fake medical certificates and e-passes for travel during the lockdown, a senior official said.

The accused is a resident of suburban Hadapsar and works as an agent, he said.

The accused is a resident of suburban Hadapsar and works as an agent, he said.

According to the official, the Seva cell, which issues e-passes on behalf of Pune police, had received a complaint against him.

"To verify the complaint, the Seva cell staff contacted the agent and sought an e-pass for travel to Nashik. He demanded ₹2,500 for the pass and ₹500 for medical certificate. He demanded ₹1,500 advance for it," he added.

After sending the details to the agent and paying the money online, he immediately sent a medical certificate without any health check-up, the official said.

A case was registered at Hadapsar police station against him and investigation was on.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

