Man booked for making hoax bomb call on Patna-Delhi flight
The passenger allegedly made hoax bomb call to delay the take off of Patna-Delhi flight on Thursday.
A control room of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) received a phone call from Indigo airlines on Thursday claiming the presence of bomb on the Patna-Delhi flight. The Patna airport authorities called the bomb disposal squad and the passenger's bag was also thoroughly checked.