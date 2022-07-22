Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Man booked for making hoax bomb call on Patna-Delhi flight

Patna: Bomb Disposal Squad while conducting a search after a passenger of a Delhi-bound IndiGo flight claimed a bomb in his bag, in Patna, Thursday, July 21, 2022. Though it turned out a hoax, all the passengers onboard the flight at Patna airport were safely evacuated. (PTI Photo) 
1 min read . 01:04 PM ISTLivemint

The passenger allegedly made hoax bomb call to delay the take off of Patna-Delhi flight on Thursday.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

A control room of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) received a phone call from Indigo airlines on Thursday claiming the presence of bomb on the Patna-Delhi flight. The Patna airport authorities called the bomb disposal squad and the passenger's bag was also thoroughly checked.

However, nothing suspicious was found during the checking, according to a report by news agency ANI. The aircraft was later declared safe for the journey and the call by the passenger declared a ‘hoax’.

Director of Patna airport handed over the passenger, who allegedly spread the information about bomb on the Patna-Delhi flight, to the police. 

As per PTI reports, the passenger, identified as Pramod, made the call from Delhi Cantonment area with a motive to delay its take off. 

The flight which was scheduled to take off at 12.15 pm, was delayed by more than three house. It finally took off at 3.40 pm.

(With agencies inputs)

