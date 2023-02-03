The aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) ordered a probe after a passenger who was supposed to take an Indigo flight to Patna mistakenly boarded another flight of the airline and reached Udaipur, in Rajasthan.

DGCA officials said that the passenger identified as Afsar Hussain booked a ticket to Patna via Indigo flight 6E-214 from Delhi airport, but mistakenly boarded Udaipur-bound flight 6E-319 of Indigo. He realized his mistake only after landing at the Udaipur airport, the official added.

The incident occurred on 30 January, and when the passenger alerted airport authorities about the matter, the airline flew him back to Delhi on the same day and then he took another flight to Patna on 31 January.

The aviation regulator is probing why the boarding pass of the passenger was not scanned properly and how someone can board a wrong flight when as per the rule boarding pass is checked at least at two points before boarding. "We are seeking a report into the matter and appropriate action will be taken against the airline," the DGCA official said.

"We are aware of the incident that took place with a passenger in 6E319 Delhi-Udaipur flight," the airline said in a statement released on Friday.

"We are engaged with the authorities on this matter. We regret the inconvenience caused to the passenger," the airline added.

The strict action from DGCA also comes as this was the second such incident reported from Indigo's flight in the last 20 days. On 13 January a passenger with a ticket and boarding pass of Indore, boarded Nagpur bound flight.

(With inputs from ANI)