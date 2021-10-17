On the occasion of the 75th birthday of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday wishes poured in from across the country. However, one of his admirers made a 72 kg chocolate sculpture on a special day. Pastry chef Rakesh Kumar Sahu from Begunia of Khordha created a spectacular chocolate sculpture on Patnaik's 75th birthday.

The 32-year-old Sahu who runs an institute of baking and pastry art at Tanka Pani Road in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha, took 15 days to complete the sculpture with the help of six of his students.

Sahu made Patnaik's chocolate sculpture along with the Olympics logo and hockey stick and a ball. The baker said he came up with the idea to create the sculpture as a tribute to Patnaik for his support for Indian Hockey over the last several years.

View Full Image Pastry chef & chocolatier Rakesh Kumar Sahu created an extraordinary 72 kg chocolate sculpture of CM Naveen Patnaik

"I was celebrating the bronze medal win just like the rest of the country when it struck me that I should do something special for our Chief Minister who stood by the National Hockey Teams like a rock during its lowest phase," Sahu told news agency ANI.

The 72 kg chocolate sculpture was unveiled by the state’s Sports Minister TK Behera in the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar. The Sports Department has decided to distribute the chocolate among disadvantaged children in adjoining areas.

View Full Image Pastry chef & chocolatier Rakesh Kumar Sahu created an extraordinary 72 kg chocolate sculpture of

The Odisha government is the sponsor of India's national hockey teams.

The Odisha CM did not celebrate his birthday yesterday because of the Covid-19 situation in the state. Patnaik did not want to celebrate his birthday as people of the state are passing through a very difficult situation due to the pandemic. This was the fourth consecutive year when Patnaik gave his birthday celebrations a miss. He did not allow any function on his birth anniversary last year due to the pandemic. The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) had chosen not to celebrate the occasion in 2019 due to Cyclone Fani and also in 2018 owing to Cyclone Titli.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.