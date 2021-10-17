Man dedicates 72 kg chocolate statue to Odisha CM on his birthday. See pics

The Odisha CM did not celebrate his birthday yesterday because of the Covid-19 situation in the state. Patnaik did not want to celebrate his birthday as people of the state are passing through a very difficult situation due to the pandemic. This was the fourth consecutive year when Patnaik gave his birthday celebrations a miss. He did not allow any function on his birth anniversary last year due to the pandemic. The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) had chosen not to celebrate the occasion in 2019 due to Cyclone Fani and also in 2018 owing to Cyclone Titli.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}