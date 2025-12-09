Man detained with pistol at Vijay’s Puducherry rally amid heightened security

A man was caught with a pistol at the venue of Tamil actor-turned-politician Vijay's rally in Puducherry on Tuesday, as per several media reports.

The incident heightened tensions in the area, as this is the first public rally of the Tamil superstar since the Karur stampede that occurred during one of his rallies, in which 41 people were killed in a stampede.

The person with the gun was detained at the Expo Ground in Uppalam, as per Puducherry Police. The weapon was seized and the person in question was taken into custody.

As per an India Today report, the detained person is David, who is a security personnel for the TVK's Sivagangai District Secretaryl, Prabhu.

Strict security measures in Puducherry In the wake of the Karur stampede, Puducherry authorities had issued strict instructions pertaining to security arrangements.

The Puducherry Police, led by Senior Superintendent of Police (Law & Order) R. Kalaivanan, granted permission for the event at the Expo Ground with attendance strictly capped at 5,000 people from the Union Territory.

Individuals who carried with them QR-coded entry passes were allowed inside the ground.

In a police advisory, it was made clear that those without valid passes, along with children, pregnant women, senior citizens, and those suffering from health issues would not be allowed to attend the rally.

With the rally strictly being for the residents of Puducherry, Vijay's supporters from the neighbouring Tamil Nadu districts were asked to not attend the rally.

The TVK, in accordance with the police guidelines, had also issued a nine-point directive to their own cadre, where it was also stated that no cadre from outside Puducherry would be allowed to enter the premises.

The guidelines had also mentioned that welcome processions, celebratory activities, unauthorised banners, and putting up flex boards without permission would not be allowed as per the High Court orders.