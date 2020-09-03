Man dies of burn injuries after sanitiser comes in contact with gas stove flame

Man dies of burn injuries after sanitiser comes in contact with gas stove flame1 min read . Updated: 03 Sep 2020, 11:23 AM IST
In Maharashtra, a man suffered 68% burns when the sanitiser he was pouring into a bottle came in contact with the gas stove flame and caught fire
NASHIK : A 56-year-old man succumbed to the injuries he had suffered in a blaze caused by the reaction with sanitiser at his house here in Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday.
The victim, Anil Suchak, had suffered 68% burns on August 30 when the sanitiser he was pouring into a bottle came in contact with the gas stove flame and caught fire, a police official said.
He died in the district civil hospital on September 1, the official added.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated
×