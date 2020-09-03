Home >News >India >Man dies of burn injuries after sanitiser comes in contact with gas stove flame
Overcoming the COVID-19 outbreak is reliant on the use of preventatives, such as alcohol-based hand gels and sanitisers, face masks, and testing kits. (Rockwell Automation)
Overcoming the COVID-19 outbreak is reliant on the use of preventatives, such as alcohol-based hand gels and sanitisers, face masks, and testing kits. (Rockwell Automation)

Man dies of burn injuries after sanitiser comes in contact with gas stove flame

1 min read . Updated: 03 Sep 2020, 11:23 AM IST PTI

In Maharashtra, a man suffered 68% burns when the sanitiser he was pouring into a bottle came in contact with the gas stove flame and caught fire

NASHIK : A 56-year-old man succumbed to the injuries he had suffered in a blaze caused by the reaction with sanitiser at his house here in Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday.

The victim, Anil Suchak, had suffered 68% burns on August 30 when the sanitiser he was pouring into a bottle came in contact with the gas stove flame and caught fire, a police official said.

He died in the district civil hospital on September 1, the official added.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout