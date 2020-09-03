Man dies of burn injuries after sanitiser comes in contact with gas stove flame

NASHIK :
A 56-year-old man succumbed to the injuries he had suffered in a blaze caused by the reaction with sanitiser at his house here in Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday.
The victim, Anil Suchak, had suffered 68% burns on August 30 when the sanitiser he was pouring into a bottle came in contact with the gas stove flame and caught fire, a police official said.
He died in the district civil hospital on September 1, the official added.