Man dies of burn injuries after sanitiser comes in contact with gas stove flame

NASHIK : A 56-year-old man succumbed to the injuries he had suffered in a blaze caused by the reaction with sanitiser at his house here in Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday.

The victim, Anil Suchak, had suffered 68% burns on August 30 when the sanitiser he was pouring into a bottle came in contact with the gas stove flame and caught fire, a police official said.

The victim, Anil Suchak, had suffered 68% burns on August 30 when the sanitiser he was pouring into a bottle came in contact with the gas stove flame and caught fire, a police official said.

He died in the district civil hospital on September 1, the official added.