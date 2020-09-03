Subscribe
Home >News >India >Man dies of burn injuries after sanitiser comes in contact with gas stove flame
Overcoming the COVID-19 outbreak is reliant on the use of preventatives, such as alcohol-based hand gels and sanitisers, face masks, and testing kits.

Man dies of burn injuries after sanitiser comes in contact with gas stove flame

1 min read . 11:23 AM IST PTI

In Maharashtra, a man suffered 68% burns when the sanitiser he was pouring into a bottle came in contact with the gas stove flame and caught fire

NASHIK : A 56-year-old man succumbed to the injuries he had suffered in a blaze caused by the reaction with sanitiser at his house here in Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday.

The victim, Anil Suchak, had suffered 68% burns on August 30 when the sanitiser he was pouring into a bottle came in contact with the gas stove flame and caught fire, a police official said.

He died in the district civil hospital on September 1, the official added.

