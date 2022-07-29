Man drives Mahindra Treo electric auto to Khardung La Pass, watch video

Man drives Mahindra Treo electric auto to Khardung La Pass, watch video1 min read . 10:09 AM IST
Anand Mahindra shared a video on social media of Jothi Viknesh driving the Treo at an altitude of over 17,900 feet in Khardung La Pass of Leh.
Anand Mahindra shared a video on social media of Jothi Viknesh driving the Treo at an altitude of over 17,900 feet in Khardung La Pass of Leh.
Automotive manufacturer Mahindra & Mahindra's Chairman Anand Mahindra on 29 July applauded Jothi Viknesh to take his Mahindra Treo electric auto to reach the highest mortorable passes Khardung La Pass in Leh district. It is for the first time that an electric auto reached to this point.
Automotive manufacturer Mahindra & Mahindra's Chairman Anand Mahindra on 29 July applauded Jothi Viknesh to take his Mahindra Treo electric auto to reach the highest mortorable passes Khardung La Pass in Leh district. It is for the first time that an electric auto reached to this point.
Taking to Twitter, Anand shared a video of Viknesh driving the Treo at an altitude of over 17,900 feet in Leh. He wrote, "Thank you Jothi, for taking the Treo to the Top of the World…"
Taking to Twitter, Anand shared a video of Viknesh driving the Treo at an altitude of over 17,900 feet in Leh. He wrote, "Thank you Jothi, for taking the Treo to the Top of the World…"
Mahindra Electric Mobility on 16 December, 2021, announced the launch of its electric three-wheeler Mahindra Treo in Maharashtra at ₹2.09 Lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai) post FAME-II, state and early bird subsidies.
Mahindra Electric Mobility on 16 December, 2021, announced the launch of its electric three-wheeler Mahindra Treo in Maharashtra at ₹2.09 Lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai) post FAME-II, state and early bird subsidies.
Mahindra Treo comes with specification including a top speed of 50 km/hr, typical drivig range of 80 kms and a gradeability degree of 7. Also, equipped with 48V lithium-ion battery, and a capacity of 7.37 kWh, it takes on 3 hours and 50 minutes to charge the battery under standard conditions.
Mahindra Treo comes with specification including a top speed of 50 km/hr, typical drivig range of 80 kms and a gradeability degree of 7. Also, equipped with 48V lithium-ion battery, and a capacity of 7.37 kWh, it takes on 3 hours and 50 minutes to charge the battery under standard conditions.
The Treo's front suspension is equipped with helical spring, damper and hydralic shock absorber. Its rear suspension has rigid axle with leaf spring.
The Treo's front suspension is equipped with helical spring, damper and hydralic shock absorber. Its rear suspension has rigid axle with leaf spring.
Apart from this, the electric vehicle comes with hydraulic brake at the front and rear, while has the option of mechanical lever brake for parking.
Apart from this, the electric vehicle comes with hydraulic brake at the front and rear, while has the option of mechanical lever brake for parking.
Mahindra claims the electric auto runs at a cost if only 50 paise per km, leading to savings of up to ₹45,000 every year in fuel cost.
Mahindra claims the electric auto runs at a cost if only 50 paise per km, leading to savings of up to ₹45,000 every year in fuel cost.