Man enters Mamata Banerjee's residence, says he thought it was Kolkata Police HQ

Hafizul Mollah had scaled a boundary wall of Banerjee's private residence at 34B Harish Chatterjee Street in Kalighat area of the city at around 1.20 a m on 3 July and remained there till morning.
The person who entered the premises of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence in the city has told the police that he had done so thinking it was the Kolkata Police headquarters, a senior police official said on 4 July.
Hafizul Mollah -- man in his 30s and belongs from Hashnabad in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district -- however, could not clearly state why he needed to go to the Kolkata Police headquarters in the dead of the night.
Earlier, Mollah had scaled a boundary wall of Banerjee's private residence at 34B Harish Chatterjee Street in Kalighat area of the city at around 1.20 a m on 3 July and remained there till morning. He was spotted by the security personnel posted there at around 8 am on Monday and handed him over to officers of Kalighat police station.
ALSO READ: Mamata Banerjee promises to extend good hospitality to Sena MLAs amid Maharashtra crisis
"During initial grilling the man said he mistook the CM's residence to be Lalbazar Kolkata Police headquarters and entered the premises. But he could not give any proper reply when asked about why he wanted to go to the police headquarters at that hour," the police official told PTI.
Initially, Mollah calimed to be a fruit seller and then a "good" vehicle driver. Though police claim he seemed to be "somewhat mentally unstable".
"We are verifying his claims. Our officers are trying to draw a picture of his activities throughout Sunday and when and how he arrived at Kalighat. Also to find out whether he was alone or was he accompanied by anyone, how he managed to go past the security personnel and enter the CM's premises without being caught," the police official said.
Police have booked Mollah under IPC section 458 and sent him to police custody till 11 July.
Following the incident, senior administrative officers met at the state secretariat on Monday and reviewed Banerjee's security arrangements. Police have taken immediate steps to enhance security in and around the CM's residence.
