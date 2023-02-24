Man falls for bait set for leopard, gets trapped in cage: Video
In a rare sight, a man was trapped inside a cage that was installed to catch a leopard in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr. The man entered inside the cage in the greed of a rooster that was kept as a bait for the wild animal
In a rare incident, a man fell into the cage that was set up to nab a leopard in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh. The video of the man who fell into the trap has gone viral on the internet. As per the verification by Forest Department, the man came near to the cage to catch a rooster that was kept on the location as a trap for the leopard.
