Man falls for bait set for leopard, gets trapped in cage: Video

In a rare incident, a man fell into the cage that was set up to nab a leopard in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh. The video of the man who fell into the trap has gone viral on the internet. As per the verification by Forest Department, the man came near to the cage to catch a rooster that was kept on the location as a trap for the leopard.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: A man got stuck in a cage, installed to nab a leopard, in Basendua village of Bulandshahr dist. Forest Dept says that the man had entered the cage to get a rooster that was kept there as bait for the leopard.



The video of the trapped villager in the cage has gone viral on the internet. The forest official came into action after the footprints of a leopard were visible near the village. To prevent any untoward incident of human-animal conflict in the area, forest official decided to capture the wild animal and leave it in the forest later. After spotting leopard movement, a forest official team set a trap to catch the wild cat. But the mission to catch leopard failed in an amusing way.

A live rooster was kept inside the cage to trap the leopard at night. After the forest official team reached on the spot in morning, they found the weeping man inside the cage instead of the wild cat. According to reports, the villager wanted to catch the rooster from the cage, but the its closed immediately after he entered inside.

In the morning, villagers gathered around the cage to witness the rare sight of a man trapped inside a cage. The incident came into light when several villagers recorded the video of the captured villager and shared on the social media. Soon after uploading on the internet, the video went viral. Seeing the video of the captured villager getting hugely shared on the internet, Forest Department verified the video and laid out detail about the incident.