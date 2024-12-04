Sukhbir Badal Attack News: Sukhbir Badal was shot at while serving as 'sewadar' outside the Golden Temple when a man fired bullets at him; he has been arrested

Sukhbir Badal Attack News: In a massive security breach at Golden Temple, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sukhbir Singh Badal was shot at by a man while he was performing the duty of 'sevadar' on Wednesday. Sukhbir Badal, who was sitting in a wheelchair when the attack happened, escaped unhurt as the bullet hit a wall; a video of which has now surfaced.

As reported by PTI, the man, identified as Narayan Singh Chaura, was overpowered by some people standing outside the Golden Temple. The video shows a man approaching the area where Sukhbir Singh Badal was seated. He pulls out a pistol and shoots at Sukhbir Badal before being overpowered by the SAD leaders and other security persons.

ADCP Harpal Singh asserted, "Security arrangements were proper. The person (shooter) tried to do some mischief but he could not succeed."

"This is a big conspiracy to push Punjab back into the fire... A man, Sukhbir Singh Badal, who was serving as 'sewadar' at the entrance of the temple was shot at. I thank God for saving his life... I want to ask (CM) Bhagwant Mann what has he done to the state," said Shiromani Akali Dal leader Daljit Singh Cheema after a man opened fire at party leader Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Sukhbir Badal Attacked: What we know about Narayan Singh Chaura? According to India Today, the assailant Chaura had crossed over to Pakistan in 1984 and was instrumental in smuggling large consignments of weapons and explosives into Punjab.

The report further states that in Pakistan, Chaura authored a book on guerrilla warfare and "seditious" literature. He was also accused in the Burail jailbreak case. He has already served a jail term in Punjab.

Sukhbir Badal Attacked: Here's what happened SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema noted the chronology of events of shooting at Golden temple in Amritsar.

Cheema told ANI, "...First of all, I would like to thank Guru Nanak. Jako Rakhe Saaiyan, Maar Sake Na Koy. 'Sevaks' were offering 'seva' here. Sukhbir Singh Badal was sitting by the Guru Ram Das Dwar as 'Chowkidar'. Bullet was fired in his direction...I thank Guru Nanak that he saved his 'sevak'..."

"This is a huge incident, what era is Punjab being pushed into?...I would like to ask the CM of Punjab, where do you want to take Punjab?...The attacker was caught on the spot. I also thank the security personnel here. Had they not acted promptly...There should be a high-level judicial enquiry into the incident...We will continue with our 'seva'..." Cheema added.

Sukhbir Badal Attacked: Political Reactions Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring hit out at AAP's Bhagwant Singh Mann-led Punjab Government and said, “I think this is very wrong. This should not have happened. I consider firing at Sukhbir Singh Badal, 100% negligence of the Government...This shows the condition of law and order situation in Punjab."

"Whoever fired bullets should be given the strictest punishment. There might be hatred for Sukhbir Badal in the minds of Sikhs...but it doesn't mean you will shoot him." Warring added.

Sukhbir Badal Serving Punishment outside Golden Temple On Monday, Sikh clergy issued the 'tankhah' (religious punishment) for Sukhbir Singh Badal, the Shiromani Akali Dal leader, for mistakes made during the SAD government’s rule in Punjab from 2007 to 2017. As part of the punishment, Badal was directed to serve as a 'sewadar' (volunteer) at the Golden Temple, washing dishes and cleaning shoes.

Sukhbir Badal began his penance on Tuesday, performing his duties outside the Golden Temple for an hour. On Wednesday, he continued his punishment in a blue 'sewadar' uniform, sitting in a wheelchair and holding a spear. Small boards hung around his neck acknowledged his "misdeeds."