Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Man given two doses of Covid vaccine within 30 minutes in Odisha

Man given two doses of Covid vaccine within 30 minutes in Odisha

Premium
Representative image
1 min read . 03:41 PM IST PTI

  • After taking the first dose, the man was under observation for 30 minutes during which a nurse erroneously administered another dose of the vaccine to him
  • He was asked to undergo observation for two more hours and was given ORS drink

A 51-year-old man in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district was administrated two doses of Covid-19 vaccine within only 30 minutes, official sources said.

A 51-year-old man in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district was administrated two doses of Covid-19 vaccine within only 30 minutes, official sources said.

The man identified as Prasanna Kumar Sahu of Raghupur village had visited the temporary vaccination camp at the Satyasai Government High School at Khuntapur for the first dose after booking a slot on Saturday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The man identified as Prasanna Kumar Sahu of Raghupur village had visited the temporary vaccination camp at the Satyasai Government High School at Khuntapur for the first dose after booking a slot on Saturday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

After taking the first dose, he was under observation for 30 minutes during which a nurse erroneously administered another dose of the vaccine to him, Sahu said.

"I raised the alarm, but by that time, the nurse had already administered the vaccine," Sahu said.

He was asked to undergo observation for two more hours and was given ORS drink, centre observer Rajendra Behera said, adding that the man was sitting at the vaccination place instead of going to the observation room.

"It was by mistake he was administered the second dose," Behera said.

Betanati Community Health Centre in-charge, Dr Sipun Panda told PTI that he was aware about the complaint and an inquiry committee will take up the matter before taking any action against the person responsible.

Dr Panda said there was no such adverse reaction in Sahu's body.

Sahus condition was stated to be stable.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!