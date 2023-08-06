Man held in UP's Badohi for remark against Yogi Adityanath on WhatsApp group

Man held in UP's Badohi for remark against Yogi Adityanath on WhatsApp group1 min read 06 Aug 2023, 05:49 PM IST
A WhatsApp group admin was arrested in UP's Bhadohi for his remarks against CM Yogi Adityanath
A man was arrested for a “derogatory" remark against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on a WhatsApp group. According to the reports, the accused was the admin of the WhatsApp group and had posted a derogatory remark against the chief minister. Police said that the remark had surfaced on the social media.
Kotwali Police Station SHO Ajay Kumar Seth said a comment against UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had gone viral on social media on August 4.
The accused has been identified as Sahabuddin Ansari. The accused, who posted the remark on the WhatsApp group, has been identified as Muslim Ansari. Muslim Ansari is still absconding, police said.
Ajay Kumar Seth said that police had received the complaint in this regard on August 4 through Twitter. A screenshot of the derogatory comment has been obtained, he said.
Upon receipt of the complaint, legal action was initiated against Sahabuddin Ansari and Muslim Ansari. The case was registered under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Information Technology (IT) Act, and the Criminal Law Amendment Act.
According to police, the name of the WhatsApp group is 'Nagar Palika Parishad Bhadohi', which has almost all the corporators of the Nagar Palika Parishad of Bhadohi, and members of the public, and its purpose was to address the problems faced by the common people.
This is not an official WhatsApp group of corporators, police added.
(With agency inputs)
