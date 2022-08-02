Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Man held with 19,000 US dollars in 'papad' at IGI

Man held with 19,000 US dollars in 'papad' at IGI

The passenger was offloaded and handed over to the customs authorities
1 min read . 06:27 PM ISTLivemint

A senior officer said the CISF intercepted a Bangkok-bound Indian passenger around 5 am during security checks at the T-III of the IGI. The passenger was carrying USD 19,900 by allegedly concealing them inside layers of Lijjat papad packets

An Indian passenger was held from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on Tuesday after being found with nearly 15.5 lakh worth of foreign currency, IGI authorities said today.

A senior officer said the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel intercepted a Bangkok-bound Indian passenger around 5 am during security checks at the T-III of the IGI. The passenger was carrying USD 19,900 by allegedly concealing them inside layers of Lijjat papad packets.

The official said the CRPF recovered USD 19,900 (worth about 15.5 lakh at current value) concealed inside spices packets. The foreign currency notes were also concealed between layers of Lijjat papad packets being carried by the passenger in his red colour airbag.

The passenger was offloaded and handed over to the customs authorities by the CISF personnel as he could not furnish a valid authorisation for carrying such a huge amount of foreign currency with him, the official added.

Last week too, the CISF had apprehended four people and seized foreign currency worth 59 lakh from them at the IGI.

The CISF had on June 28 interception three Dubai bound passengers and an accompanying visitor at terminal-3 of the IGI Airport. The accused were carrying 2,19,740 Saudi Riyals and $15,200 (worth nearly 59 lakh) in a tiffin box in the registered baggage of the passengers.

