Man held with 19,000 US dollars in 'papad' at IGI

A senior officer said the CISF intercepted a Bangkok-bound Indian passenger around 5 am during security checks at the T-III of the IGI. The passenger was carrying USD 19,900 by allegedly concealing them inside layers of Lijjat papad packets
An Indian passenger was held from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on Tuesday after being found with nearly ₹15.5 lakh worth of foreign currency, IGI authorities said today.
A senior officer said the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel intercepted a Bangkok-bound Indian passenger around 5 am during security checks at the T-III of the IGI. The passenger was carrying USD 19,900 by allegedly concealing them inside layers of Lijjat papad packets.
The official said the CRPF recovered USD 19,900 (worth about ₹15.5 lakh at current value) concealed inside spices packets. The foreign currency notes were also concealed between layers of Lijjat papad packets being carried by the passenger in his red colour airbag.
The passenger was offloaded and handed over to the customs authorities by the CISF personnel as he could not furnish a valid authorisation for carrying such a huge amount of foreign currency with him, the official added.
Last week too, the CISF had apprehended four people and seized foreign currency worth ₹59 lakh from them at the IGI.
The CISF had on June 28 interception three Dubai bound passengers and an accompanying visitor at terminal-3 of the IGI Airport. The accused were carrying 2,19,740 Saudi Riyals and $15,200 (worth nearly ₹59 lakh) in a tiffin box in the registered baggage of the passengers.
