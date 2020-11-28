Man hides gold worth 20,14,000 inside his body at Bhubaneswar Airport, held

The security staff of Biju Patnaik International Airport apprehended a passenger with 400 grams of gold concealed inside his body cavity.

The gold was recovered from a passenger identified as A Jainulabdeen, reports news agency ANI. Jainulabdeen was travelling to Chennai by flight No.6E 209, an official announcement by Bhubaneswar Airport authorities stated.

When the passenger approached frisking booth No. 3 manned by Sub-inspector H S Prasad, the indication of door frame metal detector showed high density in the middle body portion of the passenger. Prasad again frisked the passenger with hand held metal detector and confirmed that the passenger was hiding something inside his cavity area, the report added.

Later, Jainulabdeen was interrogated by SHA IC Inspector Abhijit Sahu, CIW staff Inspector B S Nayak, and Sub-inspector K K Dubey after which he confessed to carrying gold in the body cavity. A total of four rectangular pieces of the yellow metal wrapped and concealed inside the body cavity was ejected. The approximate value of the 400 grams of gold is worth ₹20, 14,000.

The communique said that the passenger had been deboarded and was handed over to Customs officials for further probe.

In another similar incident, four kilograms of gold worth ₹2.06 crore has been seized at Chennai International Airport and two persons have been arrested.

Two gold paste packets wrapped with black adhesive tape were found under the cushion of one of the aircraft seats of Emirates flight, which arrived from Dubai. On extraction, 1.3 kg of gold of 24k purity valued at ₹67.25 lakhs was extracted and seized.

Earlier, six passengers who arrived from Dubai by three flights were intercepted at the exit on suspicion of carrying gold. On personal search, 19 bundles of gold paste weighing 3 kg were recovered from their rectum which yielded 2.6 kg of gold and one chain. Gold plate of 100 grams was also recovered from hand baggage. A total of 2.7 kg gold, valued at Rs.1.39 crore was recovered and seized under the Customs Act 1962.

With ANI inputs

