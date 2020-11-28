Man hides gold worth 20,14,000 inside his body at Bhubaneswar Airport, held

Earlier, six passengers who arrived from Dubai by three flights were intercepted at the exit on suspicion of carrying gold. On personal search, 19 bundles of gold paste weighing 3 kg were recovered from their rectum which yielded 2.6 kg of gold and one chain. Gold plate of 100 grams was also recovered from hand baggage. A total of 2.7 kg gold, valued at Rs.1.39 crore was recovered and seized under the Customs Act 1962.