A dog owner in Andhra Pradesh installed a bronze statue in memory of his dog on his fifth death anniversary on Thursday.

Sunkara Jnana Prakasa Rao hailing from Ampapuram village in Bapulapadu mandal, Krishna district, performed all rituals at the death ceremony.

He and his family had groomed their dog for more than nine years with affection. The pet dog had died five years ago.

Since then, Prakasa Rao has been observing the pet's death anniversary every year.

This afternoon, special prayers were offered at the statue and the ceremony was performed with much fervour. Lunch was also organised for the villagers.

Speaking to ANI, Rao said, "We considered this animal as our own child. We brought up this animal for many years. It had been cooperative and loyal throughout its life. We are observing fifth death anniversary today as it is our responsibility." \

View Full Image A dog owner in Andhra Pradesh installed a bronze statue in memory of his dog on his fifth death anniversary on Thursday.

View Full Image A dog owner in Andhra Pradesh installed a bronze statue in memory of his dog on his fifth death anniversary on Thursday.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.