Man issues warning to blow-up Nitin Gadkari's residence in Nagpur in 10 minutes, police arrest accused for hoax threat

Nagpur police arrested a man after he allegedly threatened to blow up Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's residence on Wardha Road in Maharashtra's Nagpur District within a span of 10 minutes. The accused was taken into police custody for the hoax threat.

The man has been identified as Umesh Vishnu Raut. Following the hoax bomb threat, security was heightened at the senior BJP leader's house.

How did the incident unfold? According to the police, the city control room received a call on the emergency number 112, with the caller threatening to blow up Nitin Gadkari's Mahal residence within 10 minutes.

Following the call, the number was traced to mobile number 7498579746, registered in the name of Umesh Vishnu Raut, a resident of Tulsi Bagh Road, Mahal, near Beema Dawakhana, Sakkardara, reported news wire PTI.

Who is the accused? The accused Raut, who is currently in police custody, works at a liquor shop near Medical Square.

He was detained from the Beema Dawakhana area shortly after the threat call. Police officials are yet to interrogate him, and an investigation into the motive behind the threat is currently underway.

DCP Nagpur, S Rushikesh Reddy said, "We received a call in which someone claimed they had planted a bomb in Nitin Gadkari's home, and it was going to explode. Immediately, we activated the bomb squad and informed the home's security. Our officers also conducted a visit. We also checked the house with the bomb squad. However, we were unable to find anything. So, we immediately understood it was a hoax call".

Hoax bomb threats Last month, a bomb threat that was reported at the residence of actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay in Neelankarai on Chennai's East Coast Road early Sunday morning, turned out to be hoax, said police officials.

According to a statement from Neelankarai Police, “The call was made at around 5:20 a.m. to the Chennai Police Control Room, claiming that a bomb had been planted at the actor-politician's house. Upon receiving the threat, three bomb squad experts and a sniffer dog were immediately dispatched to Vijay's residence.”