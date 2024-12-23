Metro services on the Dakshineswar-New Garia line were briefly disrupted on Sunday after a man jumped in front of a moving train at Sovabazar station, according to an official, as per PTI

The incident occurred around 4:10 pm, prompting the train's motorman to apply emergency brakes, preventing the man from being run over. As a safety measure, power to the third rail was immediately cut off, the official said, according to the report.

The man, whose identity and age remain unknown, was rescued and transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

During the disruption, metro services operated in a truncated manner between Central and New Garia, as well as Dumdum and Dakshineswar, until normal operations resumed around 4:45 pm, the official added.

Other similar incidents In a similar incidenet, a man in Bengaluru died after he jumped in front of a metro train arriving at Doddakallasandra on Saturday, August 3. The incident caused chaos at the station and disrupted services on Green Line. Train services were suspended on the route for several hours.



A 25-year-old woman and her two-year-old daughter tragically died after allegedly jumping in front of a moving train, police reported. The incident occurred following a reported family dispute over her desire to accompany her husband to Gujarat, earlier this year.

According to authorities, the woman jumped in front of the Bapu Dham Express, which was traveling from Muzaffarpur to Prayagraj, near the railway tracks behind Oonjh Police Station. She had her two-year-old daughter in her arms, resulting in the death of both. Station House Officer (SHO) Ramakant Yadav confirmed the fatalities.