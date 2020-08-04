Man killed after fight over online game PUBG

Man killed after fight over online game PUBG1 min read . 08:44 AM IST
- Daleep Raj objected and asked them not to make noise
- Daleep was allegedly attacked by the three men with a log of wood and he died on the spot
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
A man was killed here allegedly by three persons after an altercation over playing popular online game PUBG, officials said on Monday.
A man was killed here allegedly by three persons after an altercation over playing popular online game PUBG, officials said on Monday.
Raj Kumar, Bikram Jeet and Rohit Kumar were playing the online game, when Daleep Raj objected and asked them not to make noise, they said.
Raj Kumar, Bikram Jeet and Rohit Kumar were playing the online game, when Daleep Raj objected and asked them not to make noise, they said.
Later, Daleep was allegedly attacked by the three men with a log of wood and he died on the spot, the officials said.
The incident took place in Badyal Qazian village of R S Pura tehsil in Jammu district and the three accused have been arrested, they said.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated