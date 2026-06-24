Man kills 21-year-old on local train over keeping doors open amid Mumbai rains; video shows no one confronts accused

A 21-year-old man in Mumbai, Maharashtra, was murdered after a fight broke out over whether the doors of a Mumbai local train should be kept open amid the monsoon rains. A manhunt has been launched to arrest the attacker, news agency PTI reported.

Mayank Lohar was stabbed to death on Tuesday, which also marked the onset of the south-west monsoon in Mumbai - between Andheri and Borivali railway stations in the city's western suburbs.

A confrontation broke out between Lohar and another commuter as the Churchgate–Nallasopara fast local train entered Andheri station at 10.42 pm, according to the Western Railway administration,

The argument escalated when one of them wanted the doors to be kept open, while the other objected, citing the rain.

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The war of words intensified to the point where the accused allegedly took out a sharp weapon, stabbed Lohar in the abdomen, and jumped out of the train at Borivali station before it had come to a halt.

Lohar, who sustained grievous injuries, was immediately rushed to hospital but could not be saved.

Disturbing video captures aftermath of attack A chilling video recorded inside the train showed the accused, clad in black and carrying a knife, calmly walking away after allegedly attacking the victim. Blood could be seen smeared across the metal seats in the aftermath of the assault.

Passengers were seen moving away from the scene as the accused, his shirt unbuttoned down to his waist, turned back to look at the victim lying in a pool of blood on the train floor. The video showed that no one attempted to confront or approach the suspect.

Railway officials detail emergency response Railway officials said the train arrived at Borivali station at 11.04 pm, and personnel from the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) reached the coach within minutes. Medical staff, along with a stretcher and porters, were immediately mobilised to assist the injured passenger.

The victim, identified as Lohar, was taken to the emergency medical room at Borivali station at 11.22 pm, where he was examined by a doctor. Following medical advice, railway authorities arranged for his transfer to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali by ambulance at 11.42 pm. GRP and RPF personnel accompanied him during the journey.

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Railway authorities also secured CCTV footage and collected other evidence from the scene before handing it over to investigating agencies.