Man makes treadmill from woods; Anand Mahindra reacts, says, 'I want one'
Anand Mahindra and Telangana's urban development minister KTR reshared a video showing the man creating an wooden treadmill that works.
In a time when advanced technological gadgets and equipment have become dominant in our lives, a video of a man creating a treadmill from woods has become a hit on social media, earning compliments from industrialist Anand Mahindra and Telangana minister KT Rama Rao aka KTR.
Calling it a 'work of art', Anand Mahindra heaped praise on this man. In a tweet, the industrialist wrote, In a world of commoditised, energy-hungry devices, the passion for craftsmanship, the hours of dedicated efforts in hand-making this device makes it a work of art, not just a treadmill".
Expressing his desire to own the treadmill, Mahindra added, “I want one…".
KTR also praised the treadmill maker and wrote, “Wow!" along with two clapping hands emoticons. He also tagged the official Twitter handle of T- Works, an initiative of the Telangana government, and added, “Please connect and help him scale up."
In the video, the man can be seen painstakingly assembling the wooden blocks to make the treadmill. The treadmill is a workout device that is used for walking, running, or climbing while staying in the same place. The device provides a moving platform with a wide conveyor belt driven by an electric motor or a flywheel.
