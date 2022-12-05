After a video of two sisters marrying the same man in Solapur in Maharashtra went viral on social media, Maharashtra police started an investigation against the man for bigamy which is against the law and carries a seven-year prison term.

The girls – Rinki and Pinki Padgaonkar, who are said to be IT engineers – wanted to stay close to each even after marriage. Thus it is said that the girls married Atul – who runs a travel agency, and is also their childhood friend – in a grand ceremony at Solapur. It appears that the boy's family also accepted this unusual arrangement.

After a video of the wedding went viral on social media, where the two sisters were seen together garlanding the groom, people started debating about the marriage's legality. Following this, police took an action and filed a case against the groom.

"A non-cognisable offence case under IPC section 494 (marrying again when spouse is alive) was registered against Atul Awtade for marrying twin sisters together on December 2," senior police officer Shirish Sardeshpande told news agency ANI.

The Maharashtra women's body and the National Women's Commission have also called for action against the three.

Local media reports say Atul lives in the Malshiras taluka and operates a travel agency in Mumbai.

Following their father's death from illness, the sisters Pinky and Rinky recently moved to Malshiras with their mother. The mother also got sick later.

According to reports when Atul helped the sisters care for their mother in the hospital, they became close.

With inputs from agencies