Man marries twin sisters in Maharashtra, police starts investigation for bigamy1 min read . Updated: 05 Dec 2022, 07:22 PM IST
In a video surfaced online, the two sisters were seen together garlanding the groom in Maharashtra's Solapur.
In a video surfaced online, the two sisters were seen together garlanding the groom in Maharashtra's Solapur.
After a video of two sisters marrying the same man in Solapur in Maharashtra went viral on social media, Maharashtra police started an investigation against the man for bigamy which is against the law and carries a seven-year prison term.