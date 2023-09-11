Man on Mumbai-Guwahati IndiGo flight booked for groping female passenger1 min read 11 Sep 2023, 04:02 PM IST
IndiGo passenger handed over to police for alleged sexual harassment on flight to Guwahati.
A man was arrested for sexually harassing his female co-passenger on Mumbai-Guwahati Indigo flight. He was travelling on budget carrier flight to Guwahati. After landing to the destination he was handed over to the Guwahati police, the airline said on Monday.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message