Man on Mumbai-Guwahati IndiGo flight booked for groping female passenger

A man was arrested for sexually harassing his female co-passenger on Mumbai-Guwahati Indigo flight. He was travelling on budget carrier flight to Guwahati. After landing to the destination he was handed over to the Guwahati police, the airline said on Monday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: IndiGo Airlines board approves purchase of 10 additional A320 NEO aircraft from Airbus

The complainant filed an FIR with the local police and the airline will provide assistance in investigation {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The complainant has filed an FIR with the local police and the airline will provide assistance in investigation when required, IndiGo said in a statement. Other than the statement, IndiGo didn't share any specific details about the incident.

"A passenger travelling on (IndiGo flight) 6E- 5319 between Mumbai- Guwahati was handed over to the Guwahati police on arrival, after receiving a complaint from another passenger for alleged sexual harassment," the airline said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

An FIR has been filed by the complainant with the local police and “we will provide assistance in their investigation, where required," IndiGo added in the statement.

The sexual offender was seated next to the woman, and began touching him as soon the cabin lights were dimmed, reported Times of India. The lady had fallen asleep after lowering her armrests. Soon, she woke up and found the armrest up, moreover, her male co-passenger was leaning close to her. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

She ignored, and lowered her armrest again. She continued to sleep only to wake up again after being illicitly touched by her fellow passenger. Instead of shouting, she gave the man a benefit of doubt, because his eyes were closed.

She waited by pretending to be asleep and soon found the co-passenger groping her and touching her inappropriately. She didn't wait any longer and pulled his hand away and started screaming. Later, she turned on the lights and called the cabin crew for help. The man was arrested and handed over to Guwahati police after the flight landed in the citylsso Re