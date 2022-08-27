One person was killed while another was injured after an unknown man fired at them in South Delhi's Neb Sarai area on Saturday. The police stated around 8 PM on Friday that they received information regarding the firing. The accused fired multiple rounds, according to the police.

While one person died on the spot, the other, who was seriously injured, was taken to hospital. The police also added that they found blood and six empty cartridges lying on the road near Raju Park, Devli.

“Police reached the hospital where one Kapil Panwar, a resident of Bank Colony, Devli, was declared brought dead. Several gunshot injuries were found present over the upper part of the body of the deceased," Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Benita Mary Jaiker said.

The autopsy report will clear the exact numbers but according to police, the deceased received eight bullet injuries.

Pramod, a resident of Sangam Vihar, was also admitted with gunshot injuries. Three gunshot injuries were found on his right leg, police said.

Pramod stated in his statement to the police the incident occurred when he was sitting with Kapil in his car.

"Suddenly, one person came and opened fire on Panwar, resulting in him also receiving injuries," police said.

A case under relevant sections has been registered at Neb Sarai police station, they said.

Teams have been formed, and all suspects and rivals of the deceased are being investigated. According to police, CCTV footage from the surrounding area is being reviewed, and an investigation into the case is underway.

The body of the deceased has been preserved in AIIMS Hospital, they added.

With Inputs from PTI.