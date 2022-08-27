Man opens fire in South Delhi's Neb Sarai; one dead1 min read . Updated: 27 Aug 2022, 07:16 PM IST
One person was killed while another was injured after an unknown man fired at them in South Delhi's Neb Sarai area on Saturday. The police stated around 8 PM on Friday that they received information regarding the firing. The accused fired multiple rounds, according to the police.