The UK defence minister has ordered an immediate inquiry into the security breach that saw him engage with the fraudster for about 10 minutes
A man posing as Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal connected on a video call with Britain Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, though the minister immediately stopped the call after a series of suspicious questions.
The UK Defence Secretary has ordered an immediate inquiry into the security breach that saw him engage with the fraudster for about 10 minutes.
The UK Defence Secretary termed it as a "desperate attempt". "Today an attempt was made by an imposter claiming to be Ukrainian PM to speak with me. He posed several misleading questions and after becoming suspicious I terminated the call No amount of Russian disinformation, distortion and dirty tricks can distract from Russia’s human rights abuses and illegal invasion of Ukraine. A desperate attempt," he tweeted.
UK home secretary Priti Patel also said this also happened to her earlier this week. "Pathetic attempt at such difficult times to divide us. We stand with Ukraine," she said.
According to the reports, the man had a Ukrainian flag behind him and even used faked details from the Ukrainian embassy to appear authentic.
In what appears to be a Russian ploy, the imposter asked questions related to Ukraine’s foreign policy but Mr Wallace became suspicious when queries became more “wild", Sky News defence editor Deborah Haynes said in a series of tweets.
As per the British journalist, at one point fraudster asked the UK minister that “did you get the substance we have sent?". To this, Wallace responded saying he didn’t know what the man was talking about.
"It was decided to make the existence of bogus call public to expose the tactic and also raise awareness in case imposter attempts to exploit any of the footage in a “deep fake" aimed at undermining international unity against Russia over its war in Ukraine, a second source said," Haynes said.
