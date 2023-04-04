Man seen carrying weapon in Howrah Ram Navami rally arrested in Bihar

Amid the violent clashes between two religious communities during Rama Navami celebrations, Howrah Police, on Tuesday, arrested a man from Bihar, who was seen carrying a weapon at a Ram Navami Rally in Howrah, West Bengal.

The arrested 19-year-old man was identified as Sumit Shaw and was arrested from Bihar's Munger.

In the wake of fresh episodes of violent clashes on Tuesday morning, the government imposed Section 144 of CrPC in Rishra and Serampore areas in Hooghly district to maintain law and order, said the Chandannagar Police Commissioner. Most shops remained closed and route marches were conducted in the affected areas in Rishra and adjoining Serampore, police told PTI.

Internet services also remained suspended as police urged people to remain calm and not fall in the trap of rumours.

After the stone-pelting incident that took place at night, train movement was also suspended in the Howrah-bandel section for about three hours. However, the service was resumed Tuesday morning.

"Train movements over the Howrah-Bandel mainline section in both up and down directions had to be suspended from 22:06 hrs of 3.4.2023 in view of a stone-throwing incident near level crossing gate no. 4 (spl) of Rishra (ShriRampur end)," said CPRO, Eastern Railway, Kausik Mitra.

The train services however resumed post-midnight when the situation improved.

"Train services in the section resumed at 1:07 hrs (post midnight) when the situation was improved," said Mitra.

Clashes were first reported in Rishra on Sunday evening during a Ram Navami procession which was joined by BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh and party's Pururah MLA Biman Ghosh. The MLA was injured during the incident and hospitalised. First clashes during Ram Navami processions in West Bengal were reported in Howrah city on March 30.