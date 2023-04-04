Man seen carrying weapon in Howrah Ram Navami rally arrested in Bihar

Man seen carrying weapon in Howrah Ram Navami rally arrested in Bihar1 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 12:02 PM IST
Police arrested a man linked with Ram Navami violence in West Bengal's Howrah from Bihar on Tuesday. In the wake of fresh violent clashes, Section 144 has been imposed in Rishra and Serampore areas in Hooghly district on Tuesday
Amid the violent clashes between two religious communities during Rama Navami celebrations, Howrah Police, on Tuesday, arrested a man from Bihar, who was seen carrying a weapon at a Ram Navami Rally in Howrah, West Bengal.
