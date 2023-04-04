Man seen carrying weapon in Howrah Ram Navami rally arrested in Bihar

In the wake of fresh episodes of violent clashes on Tuesday morning, the government imposed Section 144 of CrPC in Rishra and Serampore areas in Hooghly district to maintain law and order, said the Chandannagar Police Commissioner. Most shops remained closed and route marches were conducted in the affected areas in Rishra and adjoining Serampore, police told PTI.

