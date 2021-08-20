Upendra Goswami, a custom house agent living in Gandhidham city in Kutch, established the 'Cat Garden' in 2017 which has over 200 cats now.

Goswami said he has dedicated the cat house to his late sister who died in 1994.

"We celebrate the birthday of my late sister every year. Once a cat entered our house and ate her birthday cake (this was after she had passed away). Since then, it has been staying with us. We believe that it is our sister who is staying with us in the form of the cat," Goswami said.

According to news agency ANI, the man has been raising cats since 1994, but it was in 2017 that he established a cat house for them.

View Full Image Upendra Goswami, a custom house agent living in Gandhidham city in Kutch, established the 'Cat Garden'

The cats raised in the cat house' are provided with all facilities. "We have four AC rooms here and 16 cottages along with 12 beds. There are showers and a mini theatre where the cats watch animal-related shows in the evening. They are given food three times a day and we ensure to provide them with the best brands of cat food," said Goswami.

He added that regular veterinary checkups are done for cats and Ahmedabad Jivdaya Charitable Trust supports them in their endeavour.

Goswami's wife is a school principal and also helps her husband in taking care of the cat house. The couple bear 90% of expenses of ₹1.5 lakhs required per month for the maintenance of the cat house themselves.

Goswami has opened the 'Cat Garden' for visitors for four hours every Sunday with minimal entry fees.

