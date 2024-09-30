Man stops SUV on Mumbai’ Atal Setu, jumps off bridge into sea, search on

Mumbai Police on Monday said a man allegedly jumped off the Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link, officially known as Atal Setu, after parking his SUV on the bridge around 10 am in the morning

Livemint
Published30 Sep 2024, 07:36 PM IST
Man stops SUV on Mumbai’ Atal Setu, jumps off bridge into sea, search on
Man stops SUV on Mumbai’ Atal Setu, jumps off bridge into sea, search on (ANI)

Mumbai Police on Monday said a man allegedly jumped off the Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link, officially known as Atal Setu, after parking his SUV on the bridge around 10 am in the morning.

"A man jumped into the sea from Atal Setu in Mumbai, earlier today. Police reached the spot upon receiving information," PTI quoted Mumbai Police as saying.

The police said they launched a search and rescue operation for the man after a passerby alerted the authorities. The incident occurred at Sewri around 10 am, police officers added.

Also Read | Mumbai Atal Setu: Woman loses balance while sitting on safety barrier | Watch

“Teams from the Sewri police and coastal police immediately reached the site and initiated a search operation after a passerby alerted the authorities” the report quoted a Mumbai police officer as saying.

“We checked the CCTV footage and found out that the man had come to Atal Setu in a car. We checked the number plate of the car and found out that the car was registered in the name of one Sushant Chakravarti. Efforts underway to trace the man and pull him out of the sea," English daily Mid-Day quoted a police officer as saying.

Also Read | ’Cracks not on Atal Setu but on ...’ — MMRDA rejects Nana Patole’s claims

The city police is also trying to trace the man's family members, the police officer added.

It is important to note that in past too, several incidents have taken place on the bridge where people have tried to end their life by jumping off the Atal Setu.

Also Read | Rashmika Mandanna gets trolled for praising Atal Setu, ‘Wannabe Kangana’

In August, a woman attempted to jump off the Atal Setu but was saved by a cab driver and police personnel. The dramatic rescue was captured on CCTV, showing the driver and police pulling the woman to safety.

A woman attempted to jump off the Atal Setu

The ‘Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu’, connects south Mumbai with the satellite city of Navi Mumbai. It was inaugurated in January this year. The six-lane bridge is 21.8 km long with a 16.5 km sea-link is India's longest sea bridge

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:30 Sep 2024, 07:36 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaMan stops SUV on Mumbai’ Atal Setu, jumps off bridge into sea, search on

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    168.30
    03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    1.8 (1.08%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    369.30
    03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    2 (0.54%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    137.50
    03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    1.6 (1.18%)

    NTPC share price

    443.00
    03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    5.45 (1.25%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    958.65
    03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    77.5 (8.8%)

    Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

    7,775.00
    03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    589.35 (8.2%)

    JM Financial share price

    151.40
    03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    8.65 (6.06%)

    Hitachi Energy India share price

    14,342.20
    03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    703.8 (5.16%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,405.00-10.00
      Chennai
      77,411.00-10.00
      Delhi
      77,563.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      77,415.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.