Man stops SUV on Mumbai’ Atal Setu, jumps off bridge into sea, search on

Mumbai Police on Monday said a man allegedly jumped off the Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link, officially known as Atal Setu, after parking his SUV on the bridge around 10 am in the morning.

"A man jumped into the sea from Atal Setu in Mumbai, earlier today. Police reached the spot upon receiving information," PTI quoted Mumbai Police as saying.

The police said they launched a search and rescue operation for the man after a passerby alerted the authorities. The incident occurred at Sewri around 10 am, police officers added.

“Teams from the Sewri police and coastal police immediately reached the site and initiated a search operation after a passerby alerted the authorities” the report quoted a Mumbai police officer as saying.

“We checked the CCTV footage and found out that the man had come to Atal Setu in a car. We checked the number plate of the car and found out that the car was registered in the name of one Sushant Chakravarti. Efforts underway to trace the man and pull him out of the sea," English daily Mid-Day quoted a police officer as saying.

The city police is also trying to trace the man's family members, the police officer added.

It is important to note that in past too, several incidents have taken place on the bridge where people have tried to end their life by jumping off the Atal Setu.

In August, a woman attempted to jump off the Atal Setu but was saved by a cab driver and police personnel. The dramatic rescue was captured on CCTV, showing the driver and police pulling the woman to safety.

