Man tears out passport pages to hide recent foreign trip from wife, arrested

A 32-year-old man from Pune was arrested for allegedly tearing some pages from his passport in order to hide his recent foreign visit from his wife.
He wanted to keep his extra-marital affair under wraps but was apparently unaware that tampering with the passport is an offense, a police official said on Saturday.
As per the official, the man had visited a foreign country a few days ago to meet his girlfriend.
When he flew back to India on Thursday night, the immigration officials at the Mumbai airport noticed that some pages of his passport were missing.
When he was questioned by the police, the man said he had gone abroad to meet his girlfriend after telling his wife that he was travelling for work in India.
When his wife grew suspicious and called him, he did not take her calls, and later thought of removing pages from the passport so that she did not learn where he had been.
He was arrested under relevant Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections including cheating and forgery and further probe is on, the police official added.
