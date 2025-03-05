An FIR has been registered against a person for allegedly posting a video threatening to blow up Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, PTI quoted the police said on Wednesday.

Following a complaint by Abhishek Dubey, the admin of Whatsapp group "Sanatan Dharma Sarvopari", the FIR was registered at the Gaur police station, on Tuesday after a member of the group posted the alleged video, police said.

The FIR was registered under sections 353 (1) (statement conducing public mischief), 351 (4) (criminal intimidation) and 66 of the IT Act.

SHO Dharmendra Singh said police was trying to trace the accused.

Adityanath on Mahakumbh stampede: Earlier on Tuesday, the UP CM said that his government acted swiftly to control the situation after a stampede at the Mahakumbh and did not allow the incident to be highlighted “as it could have caused panic” among crores of devotees present at the site that day.

Adityanath’s comments come a month after at least 30 people died in the stampede in Prayagraj. Adityanath also dismissed claims based on a Central Pollution Control Board report (CPCB) about high levels of faecal coliform in water samples taken at the Mahakumbh.

“The crowd is like water current in a river… whenever an attempt is made to stop the current, it will either force its way out or spread and cause damage. This happened that night when there was a huge gathering present at the site and everyone wanted to take the holy bath at 4 am. Since Mauni Amawasya started at 7.30 pm on January 28, the crowd swelled and the incident happened between 1 am and 1.30 am,” Adityanath was quoted as saying in a report in The Indian Express.

At least 30 devotees were killed and 60 others injured at the Sangam ghat on Mauni Amavasya, a key bathing ritual of the Mahakumbh held in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.