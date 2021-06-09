Man threatens to hijack planes from Bhopal, Indore airports; detained

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Police have detained a 34-year-old man for allegedly threatening to hijack planes from Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal and Indore airports and take them to Pakistan, an official said on Wednesday. Officials at the Raja Bhoj Airport here received a phone call around 5 pm on Tuesday wherein the caller made the threat, Bhopal's Gandhinagar police station in-charge Arun Sharma told. Later, the airport management complained to the Gandhinagar police.

Security has been tightened at the Bhopal airport following the threat call, another official said. On Tuesday evening, a Mumbai-bound flight took off from Bhopal after a strict security check, he said.

