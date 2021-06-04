Subscribe
Home >News >India >Man threatens to kill PM Modi; arrested from northeast Delhi

Man threatens to kill PM Modi; arrested from northeast Delhi

Delhi-based man threatened to kill Modi. He was later arrested from Delhi's Khajuri Khas area
1 min read . 03:52 PM IST Staff Writer( with inputs from PTI )

  • 22-year-old Salman called Police Control Room (PCR) and allegedly threatened to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • The number from which the call was received was immediately traced and shared with the district police unit, which then located him to Khajuri Khas

A 22-year-old man called Police Control Room (PCR) and allegedly threatened to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi, police said on Friday. He was later arrested from Delhi's Khajuri Khas area.

The police said, the accused, who has been identified as Salman alias Arman, had called the PCR on 112 around Thursday midnight and threatened to kill the prime minister.

The number from which the call was received was immediately traced and shared with the district police unit, which then located him to Khajuri Khas, a senior police officer said.

The accused later confessed that he had made the call as as he "wanted" to go to jail. The accused, who was earlier charged with a murder, was released from a juvenile correction home 2018.

As per the preliminary investigation, Salman was under the influence of drugs at the time of making the call. He was scolded by his father around 10 pm.

During interrogation, the senior officer said, the man told police that he made the call as he "wanted" to go to jail. When asked why he wanted to go to jail, he said, "Wahin mann lagta hai mera (I like being there)."

Salman also told police that he is addicted to drugs and that he took some smack around 7 pm on Thursday, he said.

Senior officers of the Delhi Police will further interrogate him with Intelligence Bureau officials in accordance with the protocol before taking any legal action, the police said.

(With inputs from agencies)

