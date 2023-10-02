Man tries to open emergency door on Bengaluru-bound IndiGo flight, arrested
Passenger, Swapnil Holey had boarded Bengaluru-bound Indigo flight 6E 6803 from Nagpur at around 10 pm on 30 September. Holey was arrested for trying to open emergency exit door onboard Nagpur-Bengaluru flight
Bengaluru police has reported that a man, identified as Swapnil Holey, had attempted to open the emergency exit door mid-air on a Bengaluru-bound IndiGo flight from Nagpur on 30 September. He was later arrested based on the complaint filed by the airline staff.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message