Man tries to open emergency door on Bengaluru-bound IndiGo flight, arrested

Bengaluru police has reported that a man, identified as Swapnil Holey, had attempted to open the emergency exit door mid-air on a Bengaluru-bound IndiGo flight from Nagpur on 30 September. He was later arrested based on the complaint filed by the airline staff.

Swapnil Holey had boarded Bengaluru-bound Indigo flight 6E 6803 from Nagpur at around 10 pm on 30 September.

According to police, the passenger was seated next to the emergency exit door of the aircraft. Before takeoff, while the crew members were briefing passengers, the man allegedly attempted to open the door.

After the flight landed at the Kempegowda International Airport here at 11.55 pm, Holey was escorted by the airline's staff to the police station, a senior police officer said.

He was scheduled to take a flight to Bangkok on October 1, police said. Based on the complaint filed by the airline staff, an FIR under section 336 (Act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code was registered and the accused passenger was arrested in connection with the incident, he said. However, he was later released on bail.

This is not an isolated incident of unruly passengers trying to open emergency exit doors on a plane, mid-air. On 21 September, passenger, Biswajit Debnath, was stopped by other passengers when he tried to force open the emergency exit of an IndiGo flight mid-air.

He was later arrested.

In a similar incident on 20 September, a male passenger onboard an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Chennai tried to open the cover of the emergency exit door prior to take-off on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, India’s largest airline IndiGo is witnessing a spike in corporate traffic to the extent of 56% of the passenger load factor on some flights, Chief Executive Officer Pieter Elbers had said in September.

The airline launched its new 6E Eats menu on 1 September on all domestic and international flights. This includes options comprising new regional delicacies while continuing the traditionally popular items such as the Chicken Junglee Sandwich, 6E ‘Choice of the Day’ along with the popular Ready-to-Eat meals.

