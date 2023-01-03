'Man up,’ says ousted Ashneer Grover; hits out at BharatPe founder

BharatPe’s chief executive Suhail Sameer, who has been overseeing the beleaguered fintech company after it ousted co-founder Ashneer Grover alleging financial misappropriation, has stepped down from his position.
BharatPe’s chief executive Suhail Sameer, who has been overseeing the beleaguered fintech company after it ousted co-founder Ashneer Grover alleging financial misappropriation, has stepped down from his position.
Ousted BharatPe founder Ashneer Grover took to Twitter and hit out at the company's founder Shashvat Nakrani and asked him to 'man up and to take care of the business.'
Ousted BharatPe founder Ashneer Grover took to Twitter and hit out at the company's founder Shashvat Nakrani and asked him to 'man up and to take care of the business.'
He shared a 'poem' on his Twitter account in which he referred to Suhail Sameer leaving the company.
He shared a 'poem' on his Twitter account in which he referred to Suhail Sameer leaving the company.
Fintech unicorn BharatPe has appointed current chief financial officer Nalin Negi as the firm’s interim chief executive officer (CEO) until its board finds a replacement for Suhail Sameer, who stepped down from the position.
Fintech unicorn BharatPe has appointed current chief financial officer Nalin Negi as the firm’s interim chief executive officer (CEO) until its board finds a replacement for Suhail Sameer, who stepped down from the position.
In a statement, BharatPe said he "will transition from Chief Executive Officer to Strategic Advisor effective January 7, 2023.
In a statement, BharatPe said he "will transition from Chief Executive Officer to Strategic Advisor effective January 7, 2023.
"This will ensure a smooth transition for current CFO, Nalin Negi who has been appointed interim CEO to partner with senior executives to bolster execution in all phases of the company's business."
"This will ensure a smooth transition for current CFO, Nalin Negi who has been appointed interim CEO to partner with senior executives to bolster execution in all phases of the company's business."
“We have recognized the need to dedicate time and resources to finding the leader who will continue to catapult BharatPe to new heights, and we are grateful for the commitment from Suhail and Nalin," said Rajnish Kumar, chairman, BharatPe Board.
“We have recognized the need to dedicate time and resources to finding the leader who will continue to catapult BharatPe to new heights, and we are grateful for the commitment from Suhail and Nalin," said Rajnish Kumar, chairman, BharatPe Board.
“Nalin’s extensive experience in the fintech industry makes him a natural choice to lead the company during our search process," added Kumar.
“Nalin’s extensive experience in the fintech industry makes him a natural choice to lead the company during our search process," added Kumar.
Months after co-founder Ashneer Grover and Madhuri Jain Grover were ousted from the company over allegations of misappropriation of funds, leading fintech firm BharatPe has sued them for damages worth about ₹88 crores ($10.7 million), summon issued by the Delhi High Court on 8 December noted.
Months after co-founder Ashneer Grover and Madhuri Jain Grover were ousted from the company over allegations of misappropriation of funds, leading fintech firm BharatPe has sued them for damages worth about ₹88 crores ($10.7 million), summon issued by the Delhi High Court on 8 December noted.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.