Man who peed on woman on New York-Delhi Air India flight identified: 5 points

Delhi Police on Thursday confirmed that Shankar Mishra is the man who had allegedly urinated on his business class female co-passenger and flashed his private parts to the septuagenarian, is a resident of Mumbai.
Delhi Police on Thursday confirmed that Shankar Mishra is the man who had allegedly urinated on his business class female co-passenger and flashed his private parts to the septuagenarian, is a resident of Mumbai.
Holding that Air India's conduct appeared to be "unprofessional", aviation regulator DGCA on Thursday issued notices to the officials and crew of the New York-Delhi flight, asking why action should not be taken against them for "dereliction" of duty while handling the November 26 'urination' incident.
Holding that Air India's conduct appeared to be "unprofessional", aviation regulator DGCA on Thursday issued notices to the officials and crew of the New York-Delhi flight, asking why action should not be taken against them for "dereliction" of duty while handling the November 26 'urination' incident.
The cops further stated that multiple teams have been sent to Maharashtra's capital city Mumbai to nab the miscreant.
The cops further stated that multiple teams have been sent to Maharashtra's capital city Mumbai to nab the miscreant.
The incident took place on 26 November, 2022 on a Delhi bound Air India flight from New York. The Delhi Police registered an FIR against the man on Wednesday based on the complaint given by the victim to Air India.
The incident took place on 26 November, 2022 on a Delhi bound Air India flight from New York. The Delhi Police registered an FIR against the man on Wednesday based on the complaint given by the victim to Air India.
A senior police official said, "Mishra is a resident of Mumbai. We had sent our teams to Mumbai at his known locations but he was absconding. Our teams are trying to trace him".
A senior police official said, "Mishra is a resident of Mumbai. We had sent our teams to Mumbai at his known locations but he was absconding. Our teams are trying to trace him".
"His possible location is in some other state and the police team has reached there. We will arrest the accused at the earliest," said Delhi Police.
"His possible location is in some other state and the police team has reached there. We will arrest the accused at the earliest," said Delhi Police.
Here are five things to know about Shankar Mishra
-Shankar Mishra is a resident of Mumbai. Mishra is the Vice President of the India chapter of American financial services corporation, Wells Fargo, headquartered in California, US
Here are five things to know about Shankar Mishra
-Shankar Mishra is a resident of Mumbai. Mishra is the Vice President of the India chapter of American financial services corporation, Wells Fargo, headquartered in California, US
-Based on Air India's complaint with Delhi police on 28 December, Mishra has been charged with sexual harassment and obscenity by the Delhi Police, and he will be arrested soon
-Based on Air India's complaint with Delhi police on 28 December, Mishra has been charged with sexual harassment and obscenity by the Delhi Police, and he will be arrested soon
-Air India has barred Shankar Mishra from flying with the airlines for 30 days
-Air India has barred Shankar Mishra from flying with the airlines for 30 days
-Shankar Mishra is absconding from Mumbai and Delhi Police has sent multiple teams to nab him. Delhi Police has also written a letter to the authority concerned seeking issuance of Look Out Circular (LOC) against the man
-Shankar Mishra is absconding from Mumbai and Delhi Police has sent multiple teams to nab him. Delhi Police has also written a letter to the authority concerned seeking issuance of Look Out Circular (LOC) against the man
-Air India has lodged an FIR against Mishra at Palam police station in Delhi, following which the cops booked Mishra under sections 294 (obscene act in public place), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 510 (misconduct in public by a drunken person) as well as under Aircraft Rules
-Air India has lodged an FIR against Mishra at Palam police station in Delhi, following which the cops booked Mishra under sections 294 (obscene act in public place), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 510 (misconduct in public by a drunken person) as well as under Aircraft Rules
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.