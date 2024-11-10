Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Man who shot Baba Siddique arrested from Uttar Pradesh, says Mumbai Police

Man who shot Baba Siddique arrested from Uttar Pradesh, says Mumbai Police

Livemint

  • Man who shot Baba Siddique arrested from Uttar Pradesh, says Mumbai Police

Baba Siddiqui murder case: Three more persons were arrested on Sunday.

The Mumbai Police said on Sunday that the main shooter in the Baba Siddiqui murder case, Shiva Kumar, was arrested in Uttar Pradesh. It said two other accused in the case were also arrested after a joint operation was launched by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) and a team from the Mumbai Crime Branch.

"In a joint operation with UP STF, a team from the Mumbai Crime Branch, comprising six officers and 15 personnel, has apprehended the shooter in the Baba Siddiqui murder case, Shiva Kumar, along with two other accused in Uttar Pradesh. They are being brought to Mumbai" the Mumbai Police was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.