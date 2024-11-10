Man who shot Baba Siddique arrested from Uttar Pradesh, says Mumbai Police

The Mumbai Police said on Sunday that the main shooter in the Baba Siddiqui murder case, Shiva Kumar, was arrested in Uttar Pradesh. It said two other accused in the case were also arrested after a joint operation was launched by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) and a team from the Mumbai Crime Branch.

"In a joint operation with UP STF, a team from the Mumbai Crime Branch, comprising six officers and 15 personnel, has apprehended the shooter in the Baba Siddiqui murder case, Shiva Kumar, along with two other accused in Uttar Pradesh. They are being brought to Mumbai" the Mumbai Police was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.