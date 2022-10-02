Man wins $190,736 jackpot on visiting grocery store as requested by his wife1 min read . Updated: 02 Oct 2022, 10:11 PM IST
Maki revealed that he wouldn't have bought the ticket if his wife wouldn't have asked him to stop at the store.
Michigan resident Preston Maki stopped at the store on his way back home, as his wife requested, to buy daily groceries. But, the visit turned out to be a life-changing moment for him. As Maki purchased a Fantasy 5 ticket at the shop, it won him the jackpot of $190,736.