Michigan resident Preston Maki stopped at the store on his way back home, as his wife requested, to buy daily groceries. But, the visit turned out to be a life-changing moment for him. As Maki purchased a Fantasy 5 ticket at the shop, it won him the jackpot of $190,736.

Later Maki revealed that he wouldn't have bought the ticket if his wife wouldn't have asked him to stop at the store.

"I was finishing up my day at work when my wife sent me a text message asking me to make a stop for groceries on my way home," Maki said. "I usually don't play Fantasy 5 unless the jackpot is more than $200,000, but I saw it was close and decided to buy five easy picks."

"The next morning, I was in the kitchen and scanned the ticket with the Lottery's mobile app and saw I was the jackpot winner! Winning is so unimaginable!"

Now, Maki plans to invest some of the money and share a big chunk of his earnings with the family.

Each Fantasy 5 play is only $1. For an additional $1 per play, EZmatch may be added to a Fantasy 5 ticket, giving players a chance to win up to $500 instantly. For an additional $1 per play, Double Play may be added to a Fantasy 5 ticket, giving players a second chance to win up to $110,000 in the nightly Double Play drawing. Fantasy 5 players select five numbers from one to 39. Players who match all five Fantasy 5 numbers drawn win a jackpot that starts at $100,000. Fantasy 5 drawings are held seven days a week at 7:29 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at a retailer or online at MichiganLottery.com until 7:08 p.m. on the day of the drawing.