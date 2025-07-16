Man wins legal fight over car theft after 22 years: Consumer Court directs National Insurance to pay ₹1.4 lakh

The Ghaziabad District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has instructed the vehicle insurer, National Insurance Company, to pay ₹1.4 lakh to Puneet Agarwal, whose Alto car was stolen more than 20 years ago, according to a report by The Economic Times. In addition to the fine, the commission ordered a penalty of ₹5,000 for mental agony and litigation costs.

What is the case about? Agrawal bought an Alto car on March 10, 2003, and financed it through a car loan from ICICI Bank in Jhandewalan, Delhi. He also insured the vehicle for ₹1.9 lakh on the same day.

However, on April 6, less than a month later, his car was stolen from Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar during a vacation with his family.

Also Read | The Effect of Traffic Violations on Car Insurance: How Breaking the Rules Can

Agrawal quickly filed an FIR and informed the insurer and bank about the theft, anticipating a smooth insurance claim process. He submitted all necessary documents to the insurer by January 2004, the report said.

His claim was rejected by the National Insurance Company stating that Agrawal did not take proper care of his car and had parked it unsafely.

Agrawal wrote to the National Insurance Company on four occasions, including May 2, 2005, July 24, 2005, July 17, 2006, and April 18, 2006. However, he did not receive any payment or response in return.

He subsequently appealed to the Ghaziabad District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (DCDRC). The commission initially dismissed his petition, citing a lack of jurisdiction to decide on this matter.

Following the dismissal by the Ghaziabad DCDRC, Agrawal in 2011 appealed to the State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (SCDRC) in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. In February 2025, more than a decade later, the SCDRC determined that the Ghaziabad DCDRC is the correct authority to issue a ruling on this issue. In July 2025, the Ghaziabad DCDRC issued a ruling in favour of Agrawal.