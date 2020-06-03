NEW DELHI: Acclaimed management guru and Padma Shri awardee, Pritam Singh, on Wednesday died following a cardiac arrest. He was 78.

Served as independent director in several private companies, Singh was a former director of Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Lucknow and Management Development Institute (MDI) in Gurgaon and director general at RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group-promoted International Management Institute (IMI) in New Delhi. He was also a former professor and dean of IIM-Bangalore.

Among others, he was a non-executive independent director on the board of Hero MotoCorp Ltd and served on the board of Godrej Properties Ltd and Parsvnath Developers Ltd. A mentor to several current academic leaders, Singh was a resident of Gurgaon.

He is author of seven books, over 50 research papers and was regarded as pioneer of management education in India and abroad. Singh was awarded Padam Shri in 2003 for his contributions in this field. He has worked with scores of chief executive officers (CEOs) at an individual level to guide them in their businesses.

Over his management education career spanning more than four decades, Singh headed and was part of several government committees related to policies, corporate governance and leadership development. He served as a member of the institute of eminence panel of the government at the time of his demise.

He was a member of almost a dozen government panels including the Banking Selection Board, the 10th Five Year Plan for Higher Education and search committee for selection of non-official directors on boards of Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs).









