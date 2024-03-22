The HR manager has been booked under sections of Information Technology Act and the Indian Penal Code

Mumbai police has booked an HR manager of a private company for allegedly demanding sexual favours in exchange for releasing provident fund.

The police acted after a woman accused the Human Resource (HR) manager of demanding sexual favours in exchange for releasing her deceased father’s provident fund (PF). The accused has not been arrested yet.

The 23-year-old woman, a Bandra (East) resident, had documented her conversation with the accused. "Based on these incriminating messages, the Kherwadi police booked the HR manager under sections of Information Technology Act and the Indian Penal Code," reported the Times of India (TOI).

According to the TOI report, the woman works as house help and lives with her younger brother and grandmother. She was the nominee of her father's PF account as her parents were divorced and would receive the PF amount after she turned 18.

In the complaint, the house help said: “Despite submitting multiple forms to claim the Provident Fund, I did not receive it. After being informed that my father’s file was with the company’s manager, I faced further delays." The HR manager asked for sexual favours to expedite the payment, the woman alleged.

