Managers have bigger impact on mental health than spouses, doctors: report

As millennial and GenZ employees put mental health front and centre, work environment and the role of managers has some under scrutiny. According to a recent report, 60% of employees worldwide feel that their job was the biggest factor influencing their mental health. A vast majority of the people surveyed also said that they would prioritise mental health over a high-paying job and even take a pay cut.

“Managers have just as much of an impact on people’s mental health as their spouse (both 69%) — and even more of an impact than their doctor (51%) or therapist (41%)" the survey explains. It also predicted that globally 40% C-level leaders “will likely quit in the next 12 months due to work-related stress".

The 'Mental Health at Work: Managers and Money' report was released by The Workforce Institute at UKG earlier this month and includes working respondents from 10 countries holding a variety of roles.

According to the details of the survey, one in five employees across the globe believe that their job has a negative impact on their mental health - with the numbers further skewed against women.

“At the end of the workday, 43% of employees are ‘often’ or ‘always’ exhausted, and 78% say that stress negatively impacts their work performance. That stress from work carries into our personal lives, too, as employees say work negatively impacts their home life (71%), wellbeing (64%), and relationships (62%)" the report adds.

But even as 40% of employees remain stressed about work, many of the surveyed individuals also admitted that they had ‘rarely or never talked with their manager about it’.

“Some say “my manager wouldn’t care" (16%) or “my manager is too busy" (13%), while others have a sense that they “should be able to figure it out" on their own (20%)" the report adds.

It is pertinent to note here that managers too are among the ‘stressed’ segment of the workforce.

“Around half of managers wish someone had warned them not to take their current job (57%) and also say it’s likely they’ll quit their job within the next 12 months because they’re experiencing too much work-related stress (46%)."