Managers have bigger impact on mental health than spouses, doctors: report

Managers have bigger impact on mental health than spouses, doctors: report2 min read . Updated: 08 Mar 2023, 10:45 PM IST
As millennial and GenZ employees put mental health front and centre, work environment and the role of managers has some under scrutiny. According to a recent report, 60% of employees worldwide feel that their job was the biggest factor influencing their mental health. A vast majority of the people surveyed also said that they would prioritise mental health over a high-paying job and even take a pay cut.
